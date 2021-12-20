Busey Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BR. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 18,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $3,129,595.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,623 shares of company stock worth $45,107,201. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

BR stock opened at $175.79 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.91 and a 1 year high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

