Busey Wealth Management Has $884,000 Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MS opened at $97.13 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $63.35 and a 52-week high of $105.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.84 and its 200-day moving average is $98.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $174.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.79.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

