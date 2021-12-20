Busey Wealth Management Has $545,000 Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,009,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 33,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 552,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,179,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $96.29 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.728 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

