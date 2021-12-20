Busey Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of VBK opened at $273.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.73. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $255.23 and a 52-week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

