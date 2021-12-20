Busey Wealth Management Buys 3,165 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 70.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 294,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,077,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 10.1% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 258,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,734,000 after buying an additional 17,026 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income stock opened at $67.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.12 and a 200-day moving average of $69.61.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.13%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on O. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

