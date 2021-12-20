Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.43) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BRBY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.77) to GBX 1,980 ($26.17) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,186.43 ($28.89).

LON:BRBY traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,739.50 ($22.99). 2,304,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,085. The company has a market capitalization of £7.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.98. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,673.50 ($22.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,267 ($29.96). The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,868.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,965.69.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

