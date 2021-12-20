BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BSRTF shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

BSRTF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.80. 15,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,480. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.24. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

