Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 4,734 shares.The stock last traded at $8.88 and had previously closed at $9.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooge Energy were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Brooge Energy Ltd. operates as an independent oil refinery and storage company. It offers midstream oil storage and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

