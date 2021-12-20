Brokerages Set Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) PT at C$14.05

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.05.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.50 price objective on Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 5,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,282.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,852 shares in the company, valued at C$3,736,388.05.

Shares of ERF opened at C$11.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$3.75 and a 12 month high of C$13.75. The company has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$452.27 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.6199999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is -25.04%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

