Brokerages Set Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Target Price at C$8.25

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPG shares. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.75 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of CPG traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$5.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,444,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657,083. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.79 and a 52-week high of C$6.88.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$848.20 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.3200002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$75,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,845,033.12.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

