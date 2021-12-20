Brokerages Expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to Announce $1.70 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to report $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NICE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.72. NICE reported earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tlwm lifted its holdings in NICE by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NICE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in shares of NICE by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of NICE by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NICE by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE stock traded down $4.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,905. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.75. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $211.25 and a fifty-two week high of $319.88.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

