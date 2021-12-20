Brokerages Expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.08). Lightspeed POS also reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.44 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.31.

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $40.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.71. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $38.12 and a 12-month high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

