Brokerages Expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will post sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.68 billion and the highest is $1.72 billion. Barrett Business Services posted sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year sales of $6.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS.

BBSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, Director Vincent P. Price acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $111,460.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 22.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 29.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 143.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 30,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,793. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.57. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $86.82. The company has a market cap of $495.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

