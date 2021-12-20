Brokerages Expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to Post $0.57 EPS

Analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $36.14. The company had a trading volume of 84,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,291. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $578.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 290.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 120.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. 47.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

