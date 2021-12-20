Brokerages Expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to post $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Altra Industrial Motion posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AIMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.21.

AIMC stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.85. 16,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $47.83 and a 1-year high of $68.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

