Brokerages Anticipate Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.52. Thomson Reuters posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.38. The stock had a trading volume of 35,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,078. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.47. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $78.04 and a 1 year high of $123.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 171.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 21.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

