Brokerages Anticipate Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) will post $1.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the highest is $1.66 billion. Ralph Lauren reported sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year sales of $5.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $5.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RL shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.56.

RL traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.05. The stock had a trading volume of 994,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,860. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $98.33 and a twelve month high of $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Wesleyan Assurance Society acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,274,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,343,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,318,000 after purchasing an additional 286,522 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 302.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 525.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 113,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,313,000 after purchasing an additional 94,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

