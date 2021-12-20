Brokerages Anticipate Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $204.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to announce $204.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $198.30 million to $209.90 million. Old National Bancorp posted sales of $223.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year sales of $821.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $817.20 million to $827.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 33.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday.

In related news, Director Austin M. Ramirez purchased 5,715 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,091,000 after purchasing an additional 892,781 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,063,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,834,000 after purchasing an additional 917,609 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,323,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,283,000 after purchasing an additional 612,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,031,000 after acquiring an additional 126,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,855,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,393,000 after acquiring an additional 155,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $17.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.88. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

