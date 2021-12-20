Brokerages Anticipate Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.35. Nielsen posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nielsen by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,110,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,879,000 after acquiring an additional 293,845 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nielsen by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,347,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $798,013,000 after purchasing an additional 202,088 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nielsen by 5.7% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,509,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nielsen by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,536,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,289,000 after purchasing an additional 156,569 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nielsen by 27.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,454,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

NLSN opened at $20.44 on Friday. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.37. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 11.01%.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

