Brokerages Anticipate Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Kemper reported earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 110.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KMPR shares. Piper Sandler cut Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

In other news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.71 per share, for a total transaction of $28,855.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,058,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,078,000 after buying an additional 195,507 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 14.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,716,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,403,000 after buying an additional 343,647 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,427,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,164,000 after buying an additional 50,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,994,000 after buying an additional 188,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kemper by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,698,000 after purchasing an additional 110,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $53.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 0.70. Kemper has a 1-year low of $52.36 and a 1-year high of $83.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.90%.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

