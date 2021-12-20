Brokerages Anticipate Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) will announce $161.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Datto’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $161.90 million to $162.00 million. Datto posted sales of $138.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Datto will report full year sales of $616.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $616.30 million to $617.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $721.84 million, with estimates ranging from $708.30 million to $726.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.03 million. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Shares of MSP stock opened at $26.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.51. Datto has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.27.

In other Datto news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 23,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $542,799.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $438,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,895. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 67.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Datto by 27.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Datto by 18.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Datto by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Datto by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

