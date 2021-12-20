Brokerages Anticipate Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.59 Billion

Analysts expect that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will report $3.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.49 billion and the highest is $3.71 billion. Ball reported sales of $3.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year sales of $13.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.63 billion to $13.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.61 billion to $16.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

BLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.19.

NYSE:BLL traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.97. 20,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.15. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

In other news, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 578.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 20.5% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 38,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 5.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 70,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

