Brightworth Has $26.58 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Brightworth decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,819 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.4% of Brightworth’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.19.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $171.14 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.