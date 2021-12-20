BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BRSP. TheStreet downgraded BrightSpire Capital from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised BrightSpire Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSpire Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.17.

NYSE BRSP opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.71. BrightSpire Capital has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 192.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is presently -35.36%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth $75,292,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth $71,856,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth $66,841,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth $13,280,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth $12,842,000. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

