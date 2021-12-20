Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 931,500 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the November 15th total of 732,900 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 220,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,694. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of -0.09. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $8.14.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCLI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,412,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 82,374 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 34,075 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

