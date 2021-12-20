BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 50,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 450,287 shares.The stock last traded at $14.36 and had previously closed at $12.91.

BPMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 59.72% and a net margin of 129.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 99.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $182,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 19.5% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,542,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,337,000 after purchasing an additional 251,547 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 21.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 77,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

About BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP)

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

