Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $56.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -112.26 and a beta of 1.36. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $100,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 105.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 23,589 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 53.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 175,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 36.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

