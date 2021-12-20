Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
EPAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.83.
Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $56.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -112.26 and a beta of 1.36. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.
In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $100,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 105.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 23,589 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 53.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 175,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 36.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.
Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile
Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.
Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.