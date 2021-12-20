Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EPAY. Craig Hallum raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

EPAY opened at $56.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -112.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.85.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $100,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,333,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,918,000 after acquiring an additional 490,282 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,668,000 after acquiring an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,605,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,291,000 after acquiring an additional 383,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,048,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,203,000 after acquiring an additional 758,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

