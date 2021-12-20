Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 3.6% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $374,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Booking by 53.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Booking by 92.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter worth $55,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in Booking by 90.9% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 42 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Truist boosted their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,745.50.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total value of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,141.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,359.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,297.42. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,860.73 and a twelve month high of $2,687.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

