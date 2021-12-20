boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded boohoo group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered boohoo group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $250.50.

BHOOY stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. boohoo group has a 52-week low of $26.89 and a 52-week high of $102.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.44.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

