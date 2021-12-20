boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Cut to Hold at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $135.00 price objective on the stock.

BHHOF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of boohoo group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $242.50.

boohoo group stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

