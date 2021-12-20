Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Short Interest Update

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the November 15th total of 21,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNSO traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $4.33. 2,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,745. Bonso Electronics International has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bonso Electronics International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Bonso Electronics International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Bonso Electronics International, Inc engages in the design, development, production and sale of electronic sensor-based and wireless products. It operates through the following segments: Scales, Pet Electronics Products, Rental and Management and Others. The Scales segment focuses on the production and marketing of sensor-based scales products.

