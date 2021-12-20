Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Boise Cascade worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 34.6% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 763.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $64.29 on Monday. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $45.83 and a one year high of $78.35. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.12.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 3.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.