Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Cut to $220.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Bank of America from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

Boeing stock traded down $6.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $185.92. The stock had a trading volume of 43,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,249,419. Boeing has a 52-week low of $187.88 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.23. The company has a market capitalization of $109.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.4% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

