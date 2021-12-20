B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Announces Dividend of $1.07

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) announced a dividend on Friday, December 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.0744 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.99.

B&M European Value Retail stock opened at $33.95 on Monday. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of $26.37 and a fifty-two week high of $35.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.99.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

