Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.65

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.65 and last traded at $23.65, with a volume of 1960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $711.94 million, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 182.45, a current ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 113.23%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 590.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,511,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after acquiring an additional 567,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 655,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 59,847 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 22.3% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 76,527 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the second quarter worth about $4,183,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 12,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.