Blockzero Labs (XIO) Achieves Market Cap of $5.09 Million

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $5.09 million and approximately $247,126.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs' total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

