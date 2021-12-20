BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Shares Down 11%

BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY) shares fell 11% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.09 and last traded at $5.09. 85,620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 801,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

The company has a current ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.99.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,911,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,175,000. Altai Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,175,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,140,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,592,000.

BlackSky Holdings Inc is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services. BlackSky Holdings Inc, formerly known as Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in United States.

