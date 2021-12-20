BlackBerry (BB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 83.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BlackBerry to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BB stock opened at $9.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.28. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $28.77.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BB shares. TD Securities raised their target price on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.33.

In related news, CEO John S. Chen sold 2,222,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $24,762,482.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 3,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $34,986.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,463,375 shares of company stock valued at $27,052,720 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackBerry stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,466 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.