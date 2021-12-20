Black Swift Group LLC Takes Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,636,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,261,367,000 after purchasing an additional 251,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,377,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,297,000 after purchasing an additional 48,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,770,000 after purchasing an additional 287,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 62.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,792 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,400,000 after purchasing an additional 343,667 shares during the period.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $89.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 218.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $89.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 507.33%.

CONE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. William Blair downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.11.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

