Black Swift Group LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MGM opened at $41.15 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.69.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $350,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,064 over the last 90 days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.81.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

