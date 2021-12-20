Black Swift Group LLC Invests $614,000 in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 62,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadmark Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

BRMK opened at $9.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 67.93% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 135.48%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

