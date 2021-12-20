BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Director Sells $792,939.56 in Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BJ stock opened at $65.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.44. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.71 and a 12-month high of $74.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.88.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

