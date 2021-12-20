Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 49.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last week, Bitzeny has traded up 50.6% against the US dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Bitzeny has a market cap of $105,580.51 and $1.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.49 or 0.00323166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007700 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Bitzeny

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.