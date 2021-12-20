BitForex Token (BF) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $578,017.00

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, BitForex Token has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitForex Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. BitForex Token has a market capitalization of $27.13 million and approximately $578,017.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00040387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006954 BTC.

BitForex Token Coin Profile

BF is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,284,472,970 coins. BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom . The official website for BitForex Token is bitforex.com . BitForex Token’s official message board is t.me/BitForexOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

BitForex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitForex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitForex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitForex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

