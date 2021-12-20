BitDegree Price Tops $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last week, BitDegree has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. BitDegree has a market capitalization of $798,328.51 and approximately $432.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDegree coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00040188 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006777 BTC.

About BitDegree

BitDegree is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDegree

