Biswap Trading Up 6.7% This Week (BSW)

Biswap (CURRENCY:BSW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Biswap coin can currently be bought for $1.81 or 0.00003867 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Biswap has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. Biswap has a total market capitalization of $277.89 million and approximately $31.57 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00052689 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.18 or 0.08321968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00075930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,881.71 or 1.00135945 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00047211 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Biswap Profile

Biswap’s total supply is 177,088,734 coins and its circulating supply is 153,489,446 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

