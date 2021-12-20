Binance Coin (BNB) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last Week

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for $511.62 or 0.01113695 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $85.34 billion and approximately $1.30 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Binance Coin Profile
Binance Coin (BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 166,801,148 coins. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
