Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells $2,415,400.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.54, for a total value of $2,415,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $244.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.97 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.64 and a 12-month high of $348.49.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 89.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bill.com by 48.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 33.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BILL. Guggenheim increased their target price on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.80.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.