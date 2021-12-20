BigSur Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Germany ETF accounts for about 1.0% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. BigSur Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 62.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 57.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $32.08 on Monday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $30.84 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.15.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.